Link Photographers We shoot it A team of talented specialist photographers adding value to your business. Link photographers specialises in the creation of original high quality photographic imagery to suit a range of visual requirements. We consistently provide solutions for clients ranging from major financial institutions, SME's, branding and design agencies, public relations firms to publishers and charities. Link's talented and versatile assignment photographers harness their diverse creative talents and frequently travel worldwide to undertake complex projects. Their ability to solve problems within a deadline and budget adds value to your marketing and communication campaigns. Our photography spans from aerial to underwater and most subjects in between. Recent commissions include architecture, interiors, executive portraiture, corporate and special events, environmental and industrial reportage, social and medical issues. Our network of associate photographers based in Africa, Asia, Europe & USA complement our London-based service. The accumulated experience of this group for the past three decades continues to produce exciting and stimulating contemporary imagery both in the UK and worldwide.