Tim Moll Architecture
Architects in Tostock
Reviews (9)
    • Aldeburgh, Suffolk, Tim Moll Architecture Tim Moll Architecture Modern houses
    Aldeburgh, Suffolk, Tim Moll Architecture Tim Moll Architecture Modern houses
    Aldeburgh, Suffolk, Tim Moll Architecture Tim Moll Architecture Modern living room
    Aldeburgh, Suffolk
    House Extension, Tim Moll Architecture Tim Moll Architecture Classic style houses
    House Extension, Tim Moll Architecture Tim Moll Architecture Classic style houses
    House Extension, Tim Moll Architecture Tim Moll Architecture Modern kitchen
    House Extension
    Service areas
    Tostock
    Address
    Strawberry Cottage, Norton Road
    ip309pt Tostock
    United Kingdom
    +44-1449708510 www.timmollarchitecture.co.uk

    Reviews

    Gary Pavey
    If you are looking for a personal, professional service, I would highly recommend Tim Moll, Tim Moll Architecture. We found Tim to be very receptive to our requirements and he came up with some great ideas when we were about to modernise our home. He also dealt with all the planning and building applications for us which helped to minimise our workload.
    4 months ago
    Michelle Hunt
    Would recommend Tim, he designed a two-storey extension plus remodel of our existing house. He has been very responsive throughout and has interpreted our ideas well. He handled planning permission and building regs for us and all sailed through without a hitch. We are looking forward to getting on with the build!
    about 1 year ago
    PAUL BISHOP
    Tim arrived when agreed, we had a productive chat on the direction of my build and he did plans perfectly first time! Fast and efficient. Have recommended to a neighbour already and they are over the moon too!
    about 1 year ago
    Show all 9 reviews
