If you are looking for a personal, professional service, I would highly recommend Tim Moll, Tim Moll Architecture. We found Tim to be very receptive to our requirements and he came up with some great ideas when we were about to modernise our home. He also dealt with all the planning and building applications for us which helped to minimise our workload.
Would recommend Tim, he designed a two-storey extension plus remodel of our existing house. He has been very responsive throughout and has interpreted our ideas well. He handled planning permission and building regs for us and all sailed through without a hitch. We are looking forward to getting on with the build!
Tim arrived when agreed, we had a productive chat on the direction of my build and he did plans perfectly first time! Fast and efficient. Have recommended to a neighbour already and they are over the moon too!