Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Papa Theo
Furniture & Accessories in Maidstone
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Papa Theo, Papa Theo Papa Theo Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Papa Theo, Papa Theo Papa Theo Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Papa Theo, Papa Theo Papa Theo Living roomStools & chairs
    +2
    Papa Theo

    Papa Theo was established in 1991 with a mission to bring originality
    and freshness to the European giftware market. Although everything we sell is individually hand crafted, you'll find buying a unique piece of art from Papa Theo is surprisingly affordable.

    Papa Theo has a strong policy of only working with materials from renewable resources, and we are also firm believers in fair trade. All our products are created in Indonesia by a select group of skilled wood carvers and artists, with whom we have established a mutually beneficial partnership.

    Papa Theo's products are sold from our warehouse in Tonbridge, Kent. We always welcome any inquiries from both trade and individuals, so please contact us to discuss your requirements.

    Meanwhile, we hope you enjoy the unique artefacts displayed on our website and we look forward to hearing from you soon.

    Service areas
    All across the UK
    Address
    ME16 0XD Maidstone
    United Kingdom
    +44-1892871267 www.papatheo.co.uk
      Add SEO element