Papa Theo was established in 1991 with a mission to bring originality

and freshness to the European giftware market. Although everything we sell is individually hand crafted, you'll find buying a unique piece of art from Papa Theo is surprisingly affordable.

Papa Theo has a strong policy of only working with materials from renewable resources, and we are also firm believers in fair trade. All our products are created in Indonesia by a select group of skilled wood carvers and artists, with whom we have established a mutually beneficial partnership.

Papa Theo's products are sold from our warehouse in Tonbridge, Kent. We always welcome any inquiries from both trade and individuals, so please contact us to discuss your requirements.

Meanwhile, we hope you enjoy the unique artefacts displayed on our website and we look forward to hearing from you soon.