KAS Interior Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in Lincoln
Reviews (2)
    'The Edge' Showhouse at the Lincolnshire Showground, designed for Gusto Homes.
    'The Edge' Showhouse at the Lincolnshire Showground, designed for Gusto Homes.
    'The Edge' Showhouse at the Lincolnshire Showground, designed for Gusto Homes.
    'The Edge' Showhouse at the Lincolnshire Showground, designed for Gusto Homes.
    The Crown Lodge Hotel at Outwell
    The Crown Lodge Hotel at Outwell
    The Crown Lodge Hotel at Outwell
    The Crown Lodge Hotel at Outwell
    The Edge by Gusto Homes at the Lincolnshire Showground
    The Edge by Gusto Homes at the Lincolnshire Showground
    The Edge by Gusto Homes at the Lincolnshire Showground

    Experienced, highly creative Lincoln based Interior Design company primarily covering the East Midlands area.  Irresistible National and International project  undertaken.    

    Services
    ​All aspects of Interior Design for commercial and residential projects. Event decoration and mural artwork also available.
    Service areas
    • Lincolnshire
    • Nottinghamshire
    • Leicestershire
    • Derbyshire
    • Yorkshire
    • Northamptonshire
    Address
    Sparkhouse Studios
    LN67DQ Lincoln
    United Kingdom
    +44-1673861662 www.kasinteriordesign.co.uk

    Reviews

    vijay kumar
    over 2 years ago
    Zach Jefferson
    Have worked with Katherine on numerous projects now and she is fantastic to deal with, has a great eye for detail and the finished projects always look classy and timeless.
    over 2 years ago
