Beech Architects
Architects in Eye
    Church Farm Barn, Beech Architects Country style living room
    Church Farm Barn, Beech Architects Country style bedroom
    Church Farm Barn, Beech Architects Country style bedroom
    +9
    Church Farm Barn

    Beech Architects are based in Thorndon in the heart of Suffolk. Our East Anglian practice provides a full range of architectural services for residential and commercial schemes across the UK.

    With work across the East of England, London and the Midlands, we carry out architecture ranging in size from small house extensions to large housing developments of over 100 units. We also work on commercial, leisure and agricultural projects and have carried out a number of barn conversions. These include brick, flint, stone, clay lump and timber frame barns with many of them being listed buildings.

    Architects
    UK
    RICS awards, FMB Home of Year.
    Church Farm Barn, The Street
    IP237JR Eye
    United Kingdom
    +44-1379678442 www.beecharchitects.com
