Beech Architects are based in Thorndon in the heart of Suffolk. Our East Anglian practice provides a full range of architectural services for residential and commercial schemes across the UK.

With work across the East of England, London and the Midlands, we carry out architecture ranging in size from small house extensions to large housing developments of over 100 units. We also work on commercial, leisure and agricultural projects and have carried out a number of barn conversions. These include brick, flint, stone, clay lump and timber frame barns with many of them being listed buildings.