With a background in fine art textiles and printmaking, Helen works from her studio in Cornwall, designing and creating beautiful and elegant timeless textile pieces.

She uses traditional hand screen printing techniques to create limited edition collections from her sketchbook drawings inspired by the Cornish landscape that surronds her studio. Printing on to linen and hemp, these little works of art are then carefully stitched to create beautiful pieces for you and your home.

All textiles are Made In Cornwall.