Helen Round
Textiles & Upholstery in Millbrook Cornwall
Reviews (5)
    Fine Bone China Mugs
    +1
    Hand Printed Linen Aprons
    +1
    Hand Printed Linen Bread Bags
    +1
    Hand Printed Linen Tea -Towels
    +8
    Hand Printed Linen Cushions
    +19
    Hand Printed Linen Lampshades

    With a background in fine art textiles and printmaking, Helen works from her studio in Cornwall, designing and creating beautiful and elegant timeless textile pieces.

    She uses traditional hand screen printing techniques to create limited edition collections from her sketchbook drawings inspired by the Cornish landscape that surronds her studio. Printing on to linen and hemp, these little works of art are then carefully stitched to create beautiful pieces for you and your home.

    All textiles are Made In Cornwall.

    Millbrook Cornwall
    Eco Certified by Oliver Heath 
    The Garden Studio 29 Hounster Drive
    PL10 1BZ Millbrook Cornwall
    United Kingdom
    +44-1752822817 www.helenround.com

    Kyneton & District Poultry Club
    about 4 years ago
    Leisha Champion
    What an amazing shop filled with wonderful hand printed linen homeware products. I’ve got so many of Helen’s products: lampshades, two sets of Aga tops (must have an extra set for when one set is in the wash!), tea towels, table napkins, a shopper, a make up and toiletry bag and my very favourite pencil case. This is the first time I’ve seen everything together in one place and the designs and colours just look superb together. This is a must stop and buy shop.
    about 4 years ago
    JP Mercer
    If like me you appreciate quality craft and design, you'll love Helen Round's linen collections inspired by the beauty of Cornwall. I have bought three cushions, a shopper and more for myself and have delighted friends with gifts of napkins, phone covers and placemats.
    about 4 years ago
