Array is small business run out of Teddington. I enjoy travelling the world to source innovative design and gift products which are unique and artistically inspiring. I take joy in finding products which bring new ideas into peoples' homes, showcasing artists from far away countries by giving them an opportunity to show their work to the world.

I aspire to find things that appeal to my creative spirit which I like to think will bring character and soul to your home. Were ever I can I try to use suppliers who make their products ethically in a sustainable way.