TDS Paving and Landscaping
Paving in Staines
    Garden Design and Landscaping in Redhill
    Garden and Driveway Design and Installation
    Driveway Paving

    TDS Paving and Landscaping are Brett, Interlay, Marshalls and Natural Paving Approved Landscaping Professionals with over 30 years experience and hard and soft landscaping for residentail and commercial customers.

    Services
    • Driveways
    • patios
    • Paths
    • Paving
    • Block Paving
    • Driveway Paving
    • Garden Paving
    • Natural stone paving
    • garden design
    • Driveway Design
    • landscaping
    Service areas
    • London
    • Berkshire
    • Middlesex
    • Hampshire
    • Surrey
    • Sussex
    Company awards
    • Brett Premier Installer 2016
    • Brett Regional Installer 2016
    Address
    42 Wraysbury Road
    TW19 6 HA Staines
    United Kingdom
    +44-1784482472 www.tdspaving.co.uk

    Reviews

    Am Drives & landscapes (Anthony Mongan)
    Hi i am a trades man who deals tds building supplies and i think they are a verry good and well run business always on time with deliverys and very helpful and polite staff nothing is to much for them i would highly recommend this builders merchants to any body thank you to all the staff at tds builders supplies
    8 months ago
    Daryl Hunt
    9 months ago
    Chris Best
    Small menu. Food ok. Beach huts in garden a nice touch.
    11 months ago
    Show all 8 reviews
