Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
alambiLAB Architects
Architects in Middle Barton. Chipping Norton
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • alambiLAB Architects are Jaume Miralles and Laia Mulet, architects commited to high quality design that respects the environment. Our aim is to improve people's life with good design. We create architecture in symbiosis with the surroundings and adapted to the client's needs.

    We are based in Oxfordshire (UK) and la Marina Alta (Spain).

    Services
    Architecture, landscape, and Interior Design
    Service areas
    • Middle Barton. Chipping Norton
    • Pedreguer
    • Denia
    • Javea
    • Oxfordshire
    • Marina Alta
    • Alicante
    • Altea
    • Oliva
    • Gandia
    • Safor
    • Show all 11 service areas
    Company awards
    Europan 11 runner-up
    Address
    ox7 7bu Middle Barton. Chipping Norton
    United Kingdom
    +44-7533521635 www.alambilab.com
      Add SEO element