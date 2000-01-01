Your browser is out-of-date.

j-me original design
Furniture & Accessories in London
    +4
    Footprint Children's Shoe Shelf

    we design & manufacture original products for the design conscious home owner. j-me was founded in 2000 with the desire to create high quality products that show a love of design, attention to detail & sense of humour. we invest our time designing emotive products to enhance your everyday living. so if you are looking for a witty, practical gift or a timeless, elegant shoe rack then look no further.

    Service areas
    London
    Address
    1.20-1.21 Oxo Tower Wharf
    SE19PH London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2079288828 www.j-me.co.uk
