Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Amy Cooper Ceramics
Lighting in Truro
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Amy Cooper Porcelain Lamps 2014/15, Amy Cooper Ceramics Amy Cooper Ceramics ArtworkOther artistic objects
    Amy Cooper Porcelain Lamps 2014/15, Amy Cooper Ceramics Amy Cooper Ceramics ArtworkOther artistic objects
    Amy Cooper Porcelain Lamps 2014/15, Amy Cooper Ceramics Amy Cooper Ceramics ArtworkOther artistic objects
    +5
    Amy Cooper Porcelain Lamps 2014/15

    Organic Porcelain forms for subtle illumination.

    Service areas
    Truro
    Address
    TR2 4BA Truro
    United Kingdom
    +44-7799073014 www.amycooperceramics.co.uk
    Legal disclosure

    Amy Cooper Ceramics Spring 2015
     I address the fragility and transience of life and the natural world, through the transformative properties of light on porcelain. I utilize  a monochromatic spectrum that is created through the use of textures, variation in thickness and diffusion. My work is slip cast porcelain, each piece is individually altered, either through manipulation when plastic or painstakingly masked and sandblasted at bisque. 

     Amy Cooper Ceramics was founded in 2003 and is now based in Cornwall, England. I been making porcelain lighting for over 12 years and have supplied a number of prestigious retailers including The National Trust, House of Fraser and the V&A shop as well as exhibiting extensively in the UK and overseas. All my designs have been professionally tested and are certified as compliant with all relevant UK and European electrical safety standard

      Add SEO element