Amy Cooper Ceramics Spring 2015

I address the fragility and transience of life and the natural world, through the transformative properties of light on porcelain. I utilize a monochromatic spectrum that is created through the use of textures, variation in thickness and diffusion. My work is slip cast porcelain, each piece is individually altered, either through manipulation when plastic or painstakingly masked and sandblasted at bisque.

Amy Cooper Ceramics was founded in 2003 and is now based in Cornwall, England. I been making porcelain lighting for over 12 years and have supplied a number of prestigious retailers including The National Trust, House of Fraser and the V&A shop as well as exhibiting extensively in the UK and overseas. All my designs have been professionally tested and are certified as compliant with all relevant UK and European electrical safety standard