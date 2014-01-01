Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Biggs &amp; Quail
Furniture & Accessories in London
Overview 5Projects (5) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (6)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Midcentury Modern Desk, Biggs & Quail Biggs & Quail Study/officeDesks
    Midcentury Modern Desk, Biggs & Quail Biggs & Quail Study/officeDesks
    Midcentury Modern Desk, Biggs & Quail Biggs & Quail Study/officeDesks
    +3
    Midcentury Modern Desk
    Midcentury Modern Coffee Table, Biggs & Quail Biggs & Quail Living roomSide tables & trays
    Midcentury Modern Coffee Table, Biggs & Quail Biggs & Quail Living roomSide tables & trays
    Midcentury Modern Coffee Table, Biggs & Quail Biggs & Quail Living roomSide tables & trays
    +3
    Midcentury Modern Coffee Table
    Midcentury Modern Dining Table, Biggs & Quail Biggs & Quail Dining roomTables
    Midcentury Modern Dining Table, Biggs & Quail Biggs & Quail Dining roomTables
    Midcentury Modern Dining Table, Biggs & Quail Biggs & Quail Dining roomTables
    +1
    Midcentury Modern Dining Table
    Pyramid Table / Stool, Biggs & Quail Biggs & Quail Living roomSide tables & trays
    Pyramid Table / Stool, Biggs & Quail Biggs & Quail Living roomSide tables & trays
    Pyramid Table / Stool, Biggs & Quail Biggs & Quail Living roomSide tables & trays
    +4
    Pyramid Table / Stool
    Midcentury Modern TV Stand & Credenza, Biggs & Quail Biggs & Quail Living roomTV stands & cabinets
    Midcentury Modern TV Stand & Credenza, Biggs & Quail Biggs & Quail Living roomTV stands & cabinets
    Midcentury Modern TV Stand & Credenza, Biggs & Quail Biggs & Quail Living roomTV stands & cabinets
    +9
    Midcentury Modern TV Stand & Credenza

    Will Biggs & Sean Quail met at school and have been close friends ever since. Sharing a passion for good design and craftsmanship, the pair have been working together for over 10 years, and established Biggs & Quail in 2013.

    The brand was born out of the duo's dissatisfaction with the poor design and low quality of 'mainstream - mass produced' furniture. With a focus on enduring quality, practicality and elegant simplicity, they produce handcrafted furniture designed to last a lifetime.

    Services
    • Furniture Design
    • Furniture manufacture
    • Bespoke Design
    • bespoke manufacture
    • Installation
    Service areas
    UK & Global and London
    Address
    41 High Street
    TW80BB London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7843307089 www.biggsandquail.com

    Reviews

    k d
    Bought the Iroko TV stand from them. It's a beautiful piece of furniture. And they have good customer service too. They were able to give us lots of notice of the delivery and changed times to suit when we were free. Glad to be able to support a small local company, handcrafting their pieces.
    about 6 years ago
    Sari Rimpilainen
    I ordered a bespoke coffee table and TV stand from Biggs & Quail. I received first class customer service from the very beginning - Will was always available to answer my questions and provide information/suggestions as needed. I absolutely love my bespoke pieces and highly recommend this company! :)
    over 5 years ago
    Amy Sweeting
    We are delighted with our bespoke TV stand and coffee tables. They're great quality, made from beautiful wood and with real attention to detail. Sean is clearly a talented craftsman. Great customer service too, from start to finish. Would recommend.
    over 5 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
      Add SEO element