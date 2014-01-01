Will Biggs & Sean Quail met at school and have been close friends ever since. Sharing a passion for good design and craftsmanship, the pair have been working together for over 10 years, and established Biggs & Quail in 2013.

The brand was born out of the duo's dissatisfaction with the poor design and low quality of 'mainstream - mass produced' furniture. With a focus on enduring quality, practicality and elegant simplicity, they produce handcrafted furniture designed to last a lifetime.