David James Architects & Partners Ltd are Dorset’s premier design-led architectural practice. We pride ourselves on our ability to achieve practical, thoughtful, bespoke design solutions for each individual project.
We are an award winning practice with experience in both contemporary and traditional styles, with our projects covering a wide range of disciplines. These include private houses, conversions and refurbishments, large apartment blocks, retirement developments, commercial developments, and alterations to Grade 1 & 2 listed buildings. Each project is approached with enthusiasm and devotion, ensuring that your build is finished to the highest possible standards.
At David James Architects & Partners we offer a full architectural package, from the initial concept through to building completion. Our services include design and planning, interior design, detailed and technical design, tender process, and project management. Whether you have a potential site, or a project that is at a more developed stage, we can adapt our services to meet your specific needs. Our experienced, award winning team will design and project manage your build, creating a bespoke product tailored to your individual needs.
We have an established client base within the South of England, including national and local developers, local housing authorities, and private clients. Reassuringly, we have very strong links with the local authorities, and have considerable experience in negotiating planning applications, including deputations to planning committees and assisting in appeals. In addition, we have a proven track record for gaining planning permission nationwide, even for very challenging sites. David James Architects can provide a sympathetic and thoughtful design solution that is tailored to each unique site.
We enjoy creating a happy and long lasting relationship with our clients and always aspire to achieve the highest standards in all areas.
- Services
- Architectural Design
- Planning Approvals
- Building regulation drawings
- detailed design
- Interior Design
- 3D Visualisation
- Service areas
- United Kingdom
- Poole
- Dorset
- Bournemouth
- Company awards
- International Property Awards (UK Region) 2019-20
- 5 Star Award—Residential Property Category Dorset
- South Coast Property Awards 2019
- Development of the Year
- International Property Awards 2018-19
- Best Architecture Single Residence UK
- UK Property Awards 2018-19
- Best Architecture Residence South West England
- International Design & Architecture Awards 2018—Shortlisted for Residential £2.2-5million (property by value) category.
- South West Enterprise Awards 2017—Best Design-Led Architectural Practice—Dorset
- Premier Guarantee Excellence Awards 2017, La Serena—Highly Commended, ACE—Highly Commended.
- LABC Building Excellence Awards 2017- DJA design won Best Small Housing Development.
- DJA design 'Moondance' won International Property Awards (UK) 2016—Best Residential Development Category, Dorset for Towncourt Homes.
- BUILD 2016 Architecture Award for Best Design-Led Architectural Practice—Dorset
- International Design & Architecture Awards 2016- Architectural design award for properties valued at £5 million plus.
- International Design & Architecture Awards 2015- Winners Residential £1- £2.5 Million Property value category.
- International Design & Architecture Awards 2014- Winners Residential £2.5 – £5 Million Property value category.
- RICS Awards South-West 2014—shortlisted for the Residential Category.
- What House? Awards 2013- Gold award winner ‘Best Luxury House’ category.
- British Homes Awards 2013—'Commended' in Best Family House Category.
- RICS South West & Wales Awards 2013—shortlisted for the Residential category.
- LABC Building Excellence Awards 2013- awarded Highly Commended for the ‘Best Small Housing Development’ category.
- British Homes Awards 2012- ‘Commended’ for the development ‘Sirocco’ in the Family Home category.
- Premier Guarantee Excellence Awards 2011- commended ‘Single Unit Development of the Year’ for ‘Infinity’.
- Address
-
5 Wolterton Road
BH12 1LR Poole
United Kingdom
+44-1202755633 davidjamesarchitects.co.uk