Rebecca&#39;s Aix Home
Textiles & Upholstery in London
    Colourful Kantha Style Bedspreads
    Vintage Indian kantha Quilts & Throws

    Rebecca's Aix Home supplies kantha quilts, linens and throws to private clients and the interior design industry. We also sell and source antique and vintage European linens to use in the home and for interior design projects.  

    Our interior finishing service can source antique and new furniture, provide storage solutions,decorative accessories and make your house a home.

    Services
    • Retailer of quilts
    • linens and throws. Interior finishing and furniture sourcing service.
    Service areas
    London & Online
    Address
    7 Hide Place
    SW1P 4HD London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7786264813 rebeccasaixhome.com
