Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Annette Peters Design Ltd
Architects in London
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (5)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    Annette
    Peters Design Ltd. is a well established and forward looking private practice delivering a high quality service from inception to completion covering design, drawing production (design and detailed construction) and contract administration services.

    A complete focus on each project is the keystone of our success. Attention to every detail, a clear understanding of our clients' goals and the roles, needs and input of other team members are an integral part of this focus.

    Without exception the practice seeks to meet the targets set in relation to brief, budget, programme and quality when undertaking a project. Our solid reputation has been built upon close communication with our clients and the design team, and a thorough understanding of the projects at hand.

    Services
    architecture and Interior Design
    Service areas
    London and the South East
    Address
    12 The Apprentice Shop, 14 Watermill Way
    SW19 2RD London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2084171111 www.annettepetersdesign.co.uk

    Reviews

    Gilbert Gibson
    over 1 year ago
    Yossra Sbaiti
    over 1 year ago
    Phillips Ben
    over 1 year ago
    Show all 5 reviews
      Add SEO element