Antlers is an art gallery that champions contemporary artists through innovative projects: exhibitions, fairs, collaborations and commissions. Nomadic by design we curate projects for partnership venues, off-site locations and other unusual spaces. We also work with artists to produce limited edition prints and multiples.

Antlers operates an Art Consultancy wing as we understand that art has a transformative quality that can enhance a diverse range of spaces. With over four years experience in producing exhibitions in Bristol, Bath, London and beyond - we are well positioned to advise on and deliver artworks that have the potential to enrich built environments including: residential homes, workplaces and retail spaces.

Whether you are looking to purchase artwork for yourself or on behalf of a client we can introduce you to contemporary artists who are making impeccably executed work to suit a range of tastes and budgets. The artists we work with are critically engaged and regularly exhibit both nationally and internationally. Our artists are also open to creating bespoke commissions for specific contexts.

Antlers believe that selecting artwork to curate an environment should be an enjoyable and rewarding experience. As part of our Art Consultancy services we can provide as much or as little help as you require – from initial interest and purchase through to framing, install and insurance.

Please get in touch if you would like to find out more about our Consultancy services. Between projects we can often be found at our viewing space: 11 Christmas Steps, Bristol, UK. If you would like to drop in for a chat or view any artworks then please book an appointment via. email or phone: jack@antlersgallery.com // 07780 503 180.

For current project locations join our newsletter and follow us on Social Media // @AntlersGallery