Ava & Bea was the result of a love of beautiful patterns and texture, a keen interest in design, of the possibilities of wood, and lots of experimenting with making lovely things.

Since our Launch in 2012, we have aimed to bring something a little bit different to our customers. Using materials such as wood, vintage wallpaper, Formica, and acrylic, we make Jewellery & home accessories. We have a workshop just down the road from where we live, and make everything ourselves. Our combination of vintage inspired, contemporary design, with a love of mixing materials new and old, mean that we are never stuck for new ideas, and we really enjoy what we do.