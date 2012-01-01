Your browser is out-of-date.

Ava &amp; Bea
Artists & Artisans in Bristol
    • Wood & Formica 'Paper Planes', Ava & Bea Ava & Bea HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Wood & Formica 'Paper Planes'
    Metallic Foil Prints, Ava & Bea Ava & Bea ArtworkPictures & paintings
    Metallic Foil Prints
    Set Of Floral Vintage Wallpaper Wooden Clouds, Ava & Bea Ava & Bea HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Set Of Floral Vintage Wallpaper Wooden Clouds
    William Morris Wallpaper Wooden Ducks Set, Ava & Bea Ava & Bea HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    William Morris Wallpaper Wooden Ducks Set, Ava & Bea Ava & Bea HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    William Morris Wallpaper Wooden Ducks Set, Ava & Bea Ava & Bea HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    William Morris Wallpaper Wooden Ducks Set
    Mirrored Bird, Ava & Bea Ava & Bea HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Mirrored Bird
    Vintage Liberty Wallpaper Bird, Ava & Bea Ava & Bea HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Vintage Liberty Wallpaper Bird
    Ava & Bea was the result of a love of beautiful patterns and texture, a keen interest in design, of the possibilities of wood, and lots of experimenting with making lovely things.

    Since our Launch in 2012, we have aimed to bring something a little bit different to our customers. Using materials such as wood, vintage wallpaper, Formica, and acrylic, we make Jewellery & home accessories. We have a workshop just down the road from where we live, and make everything ourselves. Our combination of vintage inspired, contemporary design, with a love of mixing materials new and old, mean that we are never stuck for new ideas, and we really enjoy what we do.

    Services
    Designer Makers of Jewellery & Unique Home Accessories
    Service areas
    • Throughout the UK and worldwide
    • Bristol
    Address
    29 Upton Road
    BS3 1LW Bristol
    United Kingdom
    www.avaandbea.co.uk
