Maggie Walton-Swan Interior Design Ltd
Interior Designers & Decorators in Haslemere
    • Elegant Guest Bedroom, Maggie Walton-Swan Interior Design Ltd Maggie Walton-Swan Interior Design Ltd BedroomWardrobes & closets
    Elegant Guest Bedroom, Maggie Walton-Swan Interior Design Ltd Maggie Walton-Swan Interior Design Ltd Modern style bedroom
    Elegant Guest Bedroom, Maggie Walton-Swan Interior Design Ltd Maggie Walton-Swan Interior Design Ltd Modern style bedroom
    Elegant Guest Bedroom

    Specialising in residential refurbishments and small commercial projects. I work closely with my clients to truly understand their aspirations for their homes  or properties and provide tailored, practical and beautiful solutions for any budget.

    Services
    • Design consultation
    • Style & Colour Update
    • Sourcing and Procurement
    • Project Management
    • Finishing Touches
    Service areas
    • Haslemere
    • Petersfield
    • Guildford
    • Surrey
    • Farnham
    • Midhurst
    • Headley
    • West Sussex
    • London and surrounding areas
    • North Hampshire
    Address
    Silverdale, Farnham Lane
    GU27 1EU Haslemere
    United Kingdom
    +44-1428648878 www.waltonswandesign.co.uk
