Sky Garden is the UK’s leading independent supplier and installer of green roof products. Our expertise encompasses consultation, development, installation and maintenance of all styles of green roofs and surfaces.As well as being committed to protecting and enhancing the environment we are also dedicated to providing great service and innovation in all areas of our business. With many years of experience and tens of thousands of installations across the UK and Europe we understand all aspects of green roofing and urban greening, water run off, imposed loads, plant varieties, substrates, pitch stabilisation and drainage.

Set up as Greenfix in 1988 as an environmental stablisation company. In 1996 we became green roof pioneers and one of the founder members of GRO (Green Roof Organisation). Seperated from Greenfix in 2007 to become Sky Garden Ltd and now partner multiple waterproofing manufactures throughout the UK. In 2011 we installed the largest wildflower living roof in Europe, and in 2013 became winners of the National Federation for Roofing Contractors award for Sustainable / Green Roof

Sky Garden aims to find the most suitable and sustainable solution for each individual green roof project, drawing on extensive industry knowledge and access to a broad range of living roof components.



Whether your project is constrained by budget, roof pitch, aspect loading weights, access or maintenance, Sky Garden can offer a range of flexible solutions to suit your individual living roof project.