Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Sky Garden Ltd
Roofers in Cheltenham
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Offers (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile

Services

  • Green Roofing Supply and Installation

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Kanes Foods Salad Factory, Sky Garden Ltd Sky Garden Ltd Country style bars & clubs
    Kanes Foods Salad Factory, Sky Garden Ltd Sky Garden Ltd Country style bars & clubs
    Kanes Foods Salad Factory, Sky Garden Ltd Sky Garden Ltd Country style bars & clubs
    +8
    Kanes Foods Salad Factory
    Gloucester Services, Sky Garden Ltd Sky Garden Ltd Country style bars & clubs
    Gloucester Services, Sky Garden Ltd Sky Garden Ltd Country style bars & clubs
    Gloucester Services, Sky Garden Ltd Sky Garden Ltd Country style bars & clubs
    Gloucester Services
    Domestic Installations, Sky Garden Ltd Sky Garden Ltd Country style garage/shed
    Domestic Installations, Sky Garden Ltd Sky Garden Ltd Country style garage/shed
    Domestic Installations, Sky Garden Ltd Sky Garden Ltd Country style garage/shed
    +11
    Domestic Installations

    Sky Garden is the UK’s leading independent supplier and installer of green roof products. Our expertise encompasses consultation, development, installation and maintenance of all styles of green roofs and surfaces.As well as being committed to protecting and enhancing the environment we are also dedicated to providing great service and innovation in all areas of our business. With many years of experience and tens of thousands of installations across the UK and Europe we understand all aspects of green roofing and urban greening, water run off, imposed loads, plant varieties, substrates, pitch stabilisation and drainage.

    Set up as Greenfix in 1988 as an environmental stablisation company. In 1996 we became green roof pioneers and one of the founder members of GRO (Green Roof Organisation). Seperated from Greenfix in 2007 to become Sky Garden Ltd and now partner multiple waterproofing manufactures throughout the UK. In 2011 we installed the largest wildflower living roof in Europe, and in 2013 became winners of the National Federation for Roofing Contractors award for Sustainable / Green Roof

    Sky Garden aims to find the most suitable and sustainable solution for each individual green roof project, drawing on extensive industry knowledge and access to a broad range of living roof components.


    Whether your project is constrained by budget, roof pitch, aspect loading weights, access or maintenance, Sky Garden can offer a range of flexible solutions to suit your individual living roof project.

    Service areas
    All across the UK and Cheltenham
    Company awards
    2013 NFRC Green Roof Winner for Kanes Foods Wildflower Roof
    Address
    Unit 4 Beta, Orchard Industrial Estate, Toddington
    GL54 5EB Cheltenham
    United Kingdom
    +44-1242620905 www.sky-garden.co.uk
      Add SEO element