Ashby Interiors Limited
Lighting in Derby
Reviews (3)
Projects

    Art Deco Tulip Lights, Ashby Interiors Limited
    Art Deco Tulip Lights

    At Ashby Interiors, we have one of the largest ranges of restored Art Deco Opaline lighting in the UK.  Many styles are available in multiples which makes them ideal for installation in hotels, restaurants and cafe's as well as private residence.

    We also stock a range of quirky vintage interiors and our own range of interiors made from genuine aero salvage.  

    We pride ourselves on offering quality products which are typically hard to source and providing great customer service.

    Services
    We are happy to work with customers to suggest which lights from our range would best suit their requirements.
    Service areas
    • private and commercial
    • Derby
    Address
    2 Maple Drive
    DE72 2DG Derby
    United Kingdom
    +44-7525773614 www.ashbyinteriors.co.uk

    Reviews

    Lora Barker
    over 1 year ago
    Martin Baker
    Excellent customer service, very knowledgeable in lighting. Will recommend everyone visits their showroom and website.
    over 1 year ago
    L G
    Purchased an original ww2 D-day helmet for a family member for Christmas (which they were delighted with) the presentation and packaging was exceptional. This is my second purchase from Ashby Interiors, highly recommend. Carefully sourced and rare antiquities and very attentive people to deal with. Thank you!
    over 1 year ago
