Nuastyle
Furniture & Accessories in Romford
    • STYLISH & MODERN HOME FURNITURE BY NUASTYLE
    Distinct. Design. Delivered.

    Welcome to Nuastyle.com, home to a gorgeous collection of contemporary furniture that focuses not just on affordability, but originality and innovation too. We deliver FREE throughout the UK direct from our British & European manufacturers, enabling us to offer our customers the best possible prices alongside expert knowledge and a truly personal service not usually offered from an online store.

    Nuastyle.com founders, Noel & Jessica, personally source each product in the range, including the very best of modern Sofas, Tables, Chairs, Rugs, Lighting & Storage. Because of this, the sales team have a fantastic product knowledge and can offer the very best customer service possible.

    The Nuastyle collection features British lighting designers, Innermost, alongside renowned Italian furniture makers, Calligaris, Miniforms & Bontempi Casa. There’s space saving storage from TemaHome, stylish Sofas from Softnord, beautiful Rugs from Linie Design, plus much more.

    Service areas
    Greater London, Europe, and All across the UK
    Address
    Suite D, The Business Centre
    RM3 8EN Romford
    United Kingdom
    +44-2033940134 www.nuastyle.com
