STYLISH & MODERN HOME FURNITURE BY NUASTYLE

Distinct. Design. Delivered.

Welcome to Nuastyle.com, home to a gorgeous collection of contemporary furniture that focuses not just on affordability, but originality and innovation too. We deliver FREE throughout the UK direct from our British & European manufacturers, enabling us to offer our customers the best possible prices alongside expert knowledge and a truly personal service not usually offered from an online store.

Nuastyle.com founders, Noel & Jessica, personally source each product in the range, including the very best of modern Sofas, Tables, Chairs, Rugs, Lighting & Storage. Because of this, the sales team have a fantastic product knowledge and can offer the very best customer service possible.

The Nuastyle collection features British lighting designers, Innermost, alongside renowned Italian furniture makers, Calligaris, Miniforms & Bontempi Casa. There’s space saving storage from TemaHome, stylish Sofas from Softnord, beautiful Rugs from Linie Design, plus much more.