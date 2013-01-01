Your browser is out-of-date.

Inspiria Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Varna
    • Contemporary Interior for an apartment, Sofia, Inspiria Interiors Inspiria Interiors Scandinavian style kitchen
    Contemporary Interior for an apartment, Sofia, Inspiria Interiors Inspiria Interiors Scandinavian style living room
    Contemporary Interior for an apartment, Sofia, Inspiria Interiors Inspiria Interiors Scandinavian style bedroom
    Contemporary Interior for an apartment, Sofia
    Country style Interior for an apartment, Sofia, Inspiria Interiors Inspiria Interiors Country style living room
    Country style Interior for an apartment, Sofia, Inspiria Interiors Inspiria Interiors Country style bedroom Wood effect
    Country style Interior for an apartment, Sofia, Inspiria Interiors Inspiria Interiors Country style kitchen
    Country style Interior for an apartment, Sofia
    Interior Design of a Bakery / Cafeteria in SA, Inspiria Interiors Inspiria Interiors Industrial style clinics
    Interior Design of a Bakery / Cafeteria in SA, Inspiria Interiors Inspiria Interiors Industrial style clinics
    Interior Design of a Bakery / Cafeteria in SA, Inspiria Interiors Inspiria Interiors Industrial style clinics
    Interior Design of a Bakery / Cafeteria in SA
    Bedroom Renovation in Singapore, Inspiria Interiors Inspiria Interiors Modern style bedroom
    Bedroom Renovation in Singapore, Inspiria Interiors Inspiria Interiors Modern style bedroom
    Bedroom Renovation in Singapore
    School Campus in Liberia, Inspiria Interiors Inspiria Interiors Country style bars & clubs
    School Campus in Liberia
    Luxury Bedroom, Oman, Inspiria Interiors Inspiria Interiors Modern style bedroom
    Luxury Bedroom, Oman
    Inspiria Interiors is founded in 2013 by Galya Itzkowich as a dedication to her creative drive to beautify her clients’ world. Nowadays the company works with a team of talented designers and is a specialized studio for sustainable interiors. The whole activity is focused on nature and human. (read more at https://www.inspiria-interiors.com/about/)

    Professional and life visions:

    Sustainable interiors through holistic approach

    “Nature never breaks her own laws.” – Leonardo da Vinci

    With the time and experience, Galya dares to unite all her life passions namely: Nature-friendly lifestyle, human care, creativity, coziness, aesthetics, functionality and simplicity. This brought the awareness... (read more at https://www.inspiria-interiors.com/about/ )

    View a selection of our projects or read about the services we can assist you with at https://www.inspiria-interiors.com

    Services
    • Design of Sustainable Residential Interiors
    • Design of Sustainable Commercial & Public Interiors
    • Project Supervision
    • Building and Furnishing
    • Design Consultations
    Service areas
    • Bulgaria
    • Italy
    • Germany
    • France
    • United Kingdom
    • Sweden
    • Norway
    • Netherlands
    • Others
    Address
    296 Kniaz Boris I blvd, Business Center Evksinograd
    9000 Varna
    Bulgaria
    +359-897900012 www.inspiria-interiors.com
    Inspiria Interiors is a specialized studio for sustainable interiors and provides full interior services focused on Nature and Human.

    Find more at https://www.inspiria-interiors.com

