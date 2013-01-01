Inspiria Interiors is founded in 2013 by Galya Itzkowich as a dedication to her creative drive to beautify her clients’ world. Nowadays the company works with a team of talented designers and is a specialized studio for sustainable interiors. The whole activity is focused on nature and human. (read more at https://www.inspiria-interiors.com/about/)
Professional and life visions:
Sustainable interiors through holistic approach
“Nature never breaks her own laws.” – Leonardo da Vinci
With the time and experience, Galya dares to unite all her life passions namely: Nature-friendly lifestyle, human care, creativity, coziness, aesthetics, functionality and simplicity. This brought the awareness... (read more at https://www.inspiria-interiors.com/about/ )
View a selection of our projects or read about the services we can assist you with at https://www.inspiria-interiors.com
- Services
- Design of Sustainable Residential Interiors
- Design of Sustainable Commercial & Public Interiors
- Project Supervision
- Building and Furnishing
- Design Consultations
- Service areas
- Bulgaria
- Italy
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Sweden
- Norway
- Netherlands
- Others
- Show all 9 service areas
- Address
-
296 Kniaz Boris I blvd, Business Center Evksinograd
9000 Varna
Bulgaria
+359-897900012 www.inspiria-interiors.com
Inspiria Interiors is a specialized studio for sustainable interiors and provides full interior services focused on Nature and Human.
Find more at https://www.inspiria-interiors.com