Curtains Made Simple
Curtains, Blinds & Shutters in Oxford
    Internet based made to measure curtain and bespoke soft furnishing company.

    The quality and service of the high street with the price and choice of the internet.

    Please have a look at our website and the fantastic feedback we have received.

    Over 18,000 fabrics to choose from and if you don't find anything you like you can supply your own fabric.

    Fabric brands include...

    Ada & Ina, Andrew Martin, Ashley Wilde, Barneby Gates, Blithfield, Borderline, Bow House, Cabbages & Roses, Cath Kidston, Celia Birtwell, Clarke & Clarke, Christopher Farr, Design Forum, Edinburgh Weavers, Elanbach, Emily Bond, Emily Burningham, Fermoie, Fibre Naturelle, Fryetts, Gainsborough, GP & J Baker, Ian Mankin, IKEA Fabric, JAB UK, James Hare, Jim Dickens Fabric, Jones Interiors, Kai Fabric, Kate Forman, Korla, Lewis and Wood, Lizzo, Louise Body, Nina Campbell, Novelty Fabric, Ochre & Ocre, Peony and Sage, Prestigious Textiles, Rapture & Wright, Robert Allen, Sandberg, Sarah Hardaker, Sophie Allport, Susie Watson Designs, The Swedish Fabric Co, Timney Fowler, Volga Linen and Wemyss Fabrics

    Services
    • made to measure curtains
    • roman blinds
    • cushions
    • cut length fabric
    • tablecloth
    • bedspreads and much more
    Service areas
    • United Kingdom including the Chanel Islands
    • Europe & ME
    • oxford
    Address
    Unit 18, Standingford House
    OX4 1BA Oxford
    United Kingdom
    +44-8458620743 www.curtainsmadesimple.co.uk

    Reviews

    Cyril and Jill Harper
    Material supplied excellent quality and with quick delivery, would recommend this supplier. Thank you
    about 2 months ago
    Diana Glynn
    Ordered a custom cushion and was immensely pleased with the workmanship, quality, customer service and quick shipment. Large selection of fabrics and cushion options. Ordering on the website was very easy and user-friendly. Very satisfied!
    4 months ago
    Rebecca Dobson
    I have bought many, many blinds and curtains, and the quality and service is great. Communication is excellent; transparent, and the product is always made to a high standard. Will certainly continue using Curtains Made Simple.
    6 months ago
    Show all 21 reviews
