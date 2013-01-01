Your browser is out-of-date.

Altered Chic
Online Shops in Chesterfield
    • Wall Art, Altered Chic Altered Chic ArtworkOther artistic objects
    Wall Art
    Painted Wooden Letters, Altered Chic Altered Chic Living roomAccessories & decoration
    +3
    Painted Wooden Letters
    Chalkboards, Altered Chic Altered Chic HouseholdHomewares
    Chalkboards
    Chalk Painted Wooden Bunting, Altered Chic Altered Chic Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration
    Chalk Painted Wooden Bunting
    Table Numbers, Altered Chic Altered Chic HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Table Numbers

    At Altered Chic we have a passion for unique and affordable homeware and accessories to turn a house into a home. Whether you are looking for that little extra touch for your own home, or to purchase a gift for loved ones, you will find that each piece in our collection is ideal for those looking for something a little bit different.

    Many of our pieces are hand-cut, hand-painted and put together with love and care in our Derbyshire workshop & studio. Other items have been sourced and chosen by us as we think you will love them as much as we do. We all believe that our homes are a special place and that everything in them should be special too.

    Services
    Online retailer
    Service areas
    • All across the UK
    • Europe
    • Asia
    • Australasia
    Address
    Unit 25, The Clocktower Business Centre, Works Road
    S43 2PE Chesterfield
    United Kingdom
    +44-7429574690 www.alteredchic.com
