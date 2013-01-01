At Altered Chic we have a passion for unique and affordable homeware and accessories to turn a house into a home. Whether you are looking for that little extra touch for your own home, or to purchase a gift for loved ones, you will find that each piece in our collection is ideal for those looking for something a little bit different.

Many of our pieces are hand-cut, hand-painted and put together with love and care in our Derbyshire workshop & studio. Other items have been sourced and chosen by us as we think you will love them as much as we do. We all believe that our homes are a special place and that everything in them should be special too.