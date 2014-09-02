Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Smart Fire UK
Fireplaces in London
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (2)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Smart Fire UK part of £1m redevelopment in Knightsbridge, Smart Fire UK Smart Fire UK Living roomFireplaces & accessories
    Smart Fire UK part of £1m redevelopment in Knightsbridge, Smart Fire UK Smart Fire UK Living roomFireplaces & accessories
    Smart Fire UK part of £1m redevelopment in Knightsbridge, Smart Fire UK Smart Fire UK Living roomFireplaces & accessories
    +2
    Smart Fire UK part of £1m redevelopment in Knightsbridge

    Smart Fire UK was established two years ago and since then has become renowned in the interior design industry for the quality and beauty of its products.

    Having initially become the UK distributor for EcoSmart bio-ethanol fires, the team at Smart Fire were able to rewrite the rulebook when it came to fireplace design.

    Because bio-ethanol fires require no chimney or flu, their design potential is almost limitless.  

    The design and convenience of these devices rather than the need for smoke extraction and heat loss through chimneys, allows greater aesthetic scope.

    London based Smart Fire UK works with brands such as Ecosmartfire, one of the UK’s top developers of sustainable indoor heating solutions.

    The company has worked with famous interior designers including Helen Green, Louise Jones and Lara Norrington.

    Additionally their fires have been featured in premiere locations such as the Mandarin Oriental, Hyde Park, The Mayfair Hotel, The Hyatt Regency, Birmingham and the Malmaisson, Dundee.

    Smart Fire UK is also the sole British distributor for Bromic Heating, one of the world’s leading designers of outdoor heating solutions.

    Service areas
    bioethanol fires
    Address
    80 New Kings Road
    W4 5TT London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2073841677 www.smartfireuk.com

    Reviews

    Grant Scheffer
    poor service and broken promises
    about 1 year ago
    Doreen Mulcahy
    about 3 years ago
      Add SEO element