I have been a location Architectural and Interiors

Photographer shooting projects worldwide for the last 30 years. I work for a wide range of companies including architects, interior designers, property and construction companies as well as advertising press and pr agencies.

I work on a Canon Digital Systems delivering high quality digital files. .

Im very self motivated and happy to work either directed or on my own. I personable and respect other peoples space. I have a clean driving license and car. Where possible however I use trains or public transport to get to my location.

I have recently been directing corporate videos for construction and corporate clients. Which I love doing as well. What ever the project I will always give it my all. I love doing what I do!