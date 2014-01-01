Your browser is out-of-date.

Alrewas Architecture Ltd
Architects in Staffordshire
Reviews
    • Mellor Barns - Staffordshire, Alrewas Architecture Ltd Alrewas Architecture Ltd Modern houses
    Mellor Barns - Staffordshire, Alrewas Architecture Ltd Alrewas Architecture Ltd Modern houses
    Mellor Barns - Staffordshire, Alrewas Architecture Ltd Alrewas Architecture Ltd Modern kitchen
    Mellor Barns - Staffordshire

    Alrewas Architecture was founded in 2014 to provide a design led architectural service to local clients, with an emphasis on quality, deliverability and reliability. Alrewas Architecture Ltd is an RIBA chartered practice and provides a service for full or part RIBA stages 0 to 7, from feasibility through to completion

    Services
    • Full or part RIBA stages 0 to 7
    • from feasibility through to completion
    Service areas
    • residential
    • Commercial
    • Burton On Trent
    • STAFFORDSHIRE
    • London
    • Liverpool
    Address
    MELLOR BARNS, 8 PARK ROAD
    DE13 7AG Staffordshire
    United Kingdom
    +44-1283792283 www.alrewasarchitecture.com

    Reviews

    Dave Stapenell
    An impressive architectural service providing high quality plans and designs. Very friendly and experienced. Highly recommended.
    about 2 years ago
