With our passion and background in homes, interiors and design it was a natural progression for us into Cloudberry Living. Named after the rare handpicked jewel like fruit of the north, we have carefully chosen iconic designer brands as well as emerging new designers. Inspired by Scandinavia’s design heritage, combining function, form, quality and sustainability in timeless simplistic designs.

We endeavour to bring you a great buying experience, personal customer service and all based and warehoused here in the UK on the outskirts of London. With quality products, not just from Scandinavia but sourced from around the world, each has the ethos and design which encapsulate that Scandinavian feel. Our tag line states "Designs for Life" this encapsulates beauty, design and functionality.Embracing sustainablility, these products are made with a concious, pieces to last to make for easy living for our modern lives today. We welcome you to Cloudberry Living and hope you to will be inspired and find beautiful pieces to treasure, personalising your home and enriching your everyday life. Steve, Alicia and the Cloudberry Living team.