SMB Interior Design Ltd
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bournemouth
    £1.4m Penthouse apartment design by SMB Interior Design
    Sandbanks Show apartment
    Before/After

    SMB Interior Design is based in Bournemouth, Dorset, UK and provides tailored design solutions, from initial concept through to completion, to private clients and developers.  We are experienced in creating beautiful interiors for private residences, boutique hotels, show homes and offices.  We handle a broad range of projects from complete refurbishments of traditional properties through to styling newly built show homes.   Every client project is unique and our designs and services are tailored accordingly.  We don't sell a 'style'... we aim to provide our clients with designs that meet their own specific needs, aesthetically and practically.  Services include decor, design, space planning, lighting and electrics planning,  show home styling, home staging, product and materials sourcing, soft furnishings, bespoke furniture design, bathroom and kitchen design, CAD visualisation and complete interior project management.  

    Services
    • Services include decor
    • design
    • space planning
    • lighting and electrics planning
    • show home styling
    • home staging
    • product and materials sourcing
    • soft furnishings
    • bespoke furniture design
    • bathroom and kitchen design
    • CAD visualisation and complete interior project management.
    Service areas
    • Poole
    • Bournemouth
    • Southampton
    • Christchurch
    • Weymouth
    • Dorchester
    • Dorset
    • Wiltshire
    • Hampshire
    • Devon
    • London
    • Cotswolds
    • West Midlands
    Company awards
    Houzz 2017 award for Design
    Address
    89 East Avenue, Talbot Woods
    BH3 7BU Bournemouth
    United Kingdom
    +44-1202971900 www.smbinteriordesign.co.uk
