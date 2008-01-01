Your browser is out-of-date.

Dotcomgiftshop
Online Shops in London
    Dotcomgiftshop have the most comprehensive range of beautiful, cool and inspirational products online,  with a huge selection of seasonal & occasional gifts for her, for him and for kids exclusively designed by our in-house design team - and all at prices you’ll adore.

    Services
    Online retailer of gifts and home accessories
    Service areas
    All across the UK and Europe
    Company awards
    'Best Online Shop' Oscar—Sunday Mirror 'Homes Oscars' Awards 2008
    Address
    3/4 Allied Way
    W3 0RL London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2087462473 www.dotcomgiftshop.com

    Reviews

    Alice Duthie
    I have ordered from Rex London a few times and I love their products and service. They are efficient at getting back and delivery is always on time. The sales are very good too!!
    3 months ago
    Dan Conlon
    We bought a lovely floral back pack for our 5yr old to use at school. Unfortunately after 3 months use it is falling apart. It was carried to and from school but hangs on the peg during the school day so only had light use. The product doesn’t really seem fit for purpose.
    6 months ago
    Steph C (Spooky Sindy)
    I live up in the North West of England. Made a few online purchases from Rex. Always arrive quickly and are very well packaged. They sell some lovely items. Great value. Recommend. Thank you to all the staff.
    8 months ago
