House Junkie
Furniture & Accessories in Worcester
Reviews (1)
Projects

    Tables
    Tables, House Junkie House Junkie
    Tables, House Junkie House Junkie
    Tables

    House Junkie is an on-line furniture and home accessories boutique selling all things a little less ordinary. 

    House Junkie came about from our desire to step away from the ordinary and furnish homes with truly unique pieces that blend with your lifestyle and dare to be different. We hope that by inviting House Junkie into your home it will help reflect your own spirited individuality. 

    Service areas
    Worcester
    Address
    Tundridge House
    WR6 5DP Worcester
    United Kingdom
    +44-1886884091 www.housejunkie.co.uk

    Reviews

    Timothy Davey
    Dreadful company. Ordered an expensive piece and paid for it; delivered to the wrong address . House Junkie cant be bothered to answer emails or take calls to rectify. Lets see what the small claims court can do. Avoid
    over 4 years ago
