EAT WORK ART
Designers in London
    • We are EAT WORK ART.

    We transform empty buildings into studio spaces that become home to exceptional communities. We create the framework for a world of ideas and inspiration. Collaboration is what keeps our hubs alive and we will always seek innovative ways to bring together all those with a desire to create and share. What we practice is inherently sustainable and we make the most of space and resource, so our creative community can make the most of their ideas.

    Services
    • Studio Space
    • Shoot Space
    • Events
    • Locations
    • Cafes
    • Rooftops
    • Co-working
    Service areas
    east london, South London, and central london
    Address
    Amhurst Terrace
    E8 2BT London
    United Kingdom
    eatworkart.com
