Restoration & Renovation in Leeds
    Creative Building Solutions. Redesign offers a wide range of design and build services to residential and commercial properties across Leeds and West Yorkshire. 

    From concept through to completion our team of trained specialists can provide every aspect of interior and exterior design, planning and building. We work together with our clients to create a personal space which is both functional and stylish. 

    Our effective space planning, innovative design ideas and high quality delivery and finishing have ensured that we have grown from strength to strength. If you would like a free consultation to see how we could change your world, please call us today on 0113 262 5954.

    Services
    Architecture & Planing General Renovations Side and rear Extensions Architectural Design Planning and Building Consents Structural Engineering Interior Design Project Management Kitchen and Bathroom Renovations
    Service areas
    west yorkshire and Leeds
    Address
    45 Gledhow Park Avenue
    LS7 4JL Leeds
    United Kingdom
    +44-1132625954 www.redesignexperts.co.uk

    When I found out I was pregnant, the thoughts I had had previously about making our house work better for us seemed much more urgent! I contacted Redesign who had been recommended to me by a colleague. We had a generous sized kitchen and dining room but very rarely used the dining room. We wanted to build a small extension and to change the space on the ground floor to create an open plan family space for cooking, eating, living and play. From the beginning of the process, James and Sophie worked hard to understand how we wanted to use the space and how we wanted it to look. The practical aspects as well as the design aspects were explained at each stage and they clearly explained when decisions needed to be made by in order to move the build on to the next stage. If I noticed anything that needed rectifying it was attended to promptly and efficiently. They were clear that I wanted the work completing before the birth of my baby and worked very hard to achieve this - and to reassure me that it would happen! The vast majority of the work was completed just before my baby's birth, just leaving a few finishes which were arranged to take place with minimum inconvenience a couple of weeks later. I absolutely love the finished result - it is now a fabulous open plan kitchen-dining-living-play room which is perfect for family life. I would definitely recommend using Redesign because of everything I've mentioned above and because they were organised, reliable and extremely professional. They were also very pleasant and helpful and overall made the experience as stress-free as possible - this was especially appreciated given my advanced stage of pregnancy!
