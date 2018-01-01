Brave Boutique is an online boutique and gallery.

Championing British and British based artists and designers that create mostly one of a kind, limited edition and bespoke pieces with a more unusual twist. We also curate British contemporary art and design auctions which include an eclectic mix of furniture, art, lighting and curio. Brave boutique is a one stop hub if you are looking for something truly unique to stand out in any space. Brave Boutique has been featured in many UK and worldwide publications including Red, Grazia, The Times, The Telegraph the independent, The Sunday Times, Rolls Royce Magazine, Bella, and many more. The company has also been featured in a BBC2 documentary. Recently we have had work in Grand Designs 2017 and have one best design for Houzz in both 2017 and 2018.