Reptile Tiles design and produce highly original hand painted tiles with an emphasis on quality.

Tile makers since 1988, Carlo Briscoe & Ed Dunn have undertaken tile commissions worldwide for both private and commercial clients.

REPTILE specialise in bespoke hand painted tile commissions. Previous projects have included tiles and tile panels for kitchens, bathrooms, fireplaces, conservatories, swimming pools, food halls, restaurants, hospitals, and offices.

No commission is too large or small.