Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Reptile tiles &amp; ceramics
Tile, Stone & Worktops in Whitland
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Chinoiserie, Reptile tiles & ceramics Reptile tiles & ceramics Asian style bathroom
    Chinoiserie, Reptile tiles & ceramics Reptile tiles & ceramics Asian style bathroom
    Chinoiserie, Reptile tiles & ceramics Reptile tiles & ceramics Asian style bathroom
    +2
    Chinoiserie
    Fish tile panels, Reptile tiles & ceramics Reptile tiles & ceramics Walls & flooringTiles
    Fish tile panels, Reptile tiles & ceramics Reptile tiles & ceramics Classic airports
    Fish tile panels, Reptile tiles & ceramics Reptile tiles & ceramics Classic airports
    +10
    Fish tile panels
    Hand painted Delft tiles, Reptile tiles & ceramics Reptile tiles & ceramics Walls & flooringTiles
    Hand painted Delft tiles, Reptile tiles & ceramics Reptile tiles & ceramics Walls & flooringTiles
    Hand painted Delft tiles, Reptile tiles & ceramics Reptile tiles & ceramics Walls & flooringTiles
    +6
    Hand painted Delft tiles

    Reptile Tiles design and produce highly original hand painted tiles with an emphasis on quality.

    Tile makers since 1988, Carlo Briscoe & Ed Dunn have undertaken tile commissions worldwide for both private and commercial clients.

    REPTILE specialise in bespoke hand painted tile commissions. Previous projects have included tiles and tile panels for kitchens, bathrooms, fireplaces, conservatories, swimming pools, food halls, restaurants, hospitals, and offices.

    No commission is too large or small.

    Services
    wall tile commissions
    Service areas
    All across the UK and & worldwide
    Address
    Gwaith Menyn, Llanglydwen
    SA34 0XP Whitland
    United Kingdom
    +44-1994419402 www.reptiletiles.co.uk
      Add SEO element