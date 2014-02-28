Parlour is a workshop based design studio which offers authentic sustainable design and craftsmanship inspired by imagination. Our passion for furniture, homewares and interiors led to a desire to produce quality accessories and furniture which can be enjoyed by those who also love their homes and the products that grace them.

All of our products are designed and hand made in our workshop in the North East of England. Each product is quality checked before leaving the workshop to ensure that you receive a piece which can be enjoyed for many years to come. Minimising the environmental impact of a product is important to us. The design and making process at Parlour are thoroughly thought through to make our furniture and accessories as environmentally friendly as possible. Parlour endeavours to build relationships with likeminded businesses and promotes the use of regional support industries.