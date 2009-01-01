Your browser is out-of-date.

Jonny&#39;s Sister
Online Shops in Yeovil
Reviews (2)
    Teachers Gifts
    Jonny's Sister designs and manufactures unique and personalised products out of their studios in Somerset. 

    Services
    Online personalised gift company
    Service areas
    Giftware and Yeovil
    Company awards
    • Shortlisted Gift of the Year 2009
    • Sheerluxe Shopping Awards:
    • - 2010 Winner
    • - 2011 Highly Commended
    • - 2012 Highly Commended
    • - 2013 Runner Up
    • Good Web Guide Best British Website Award—2013
    Address
    Ford House, Closworth
    BA22 9RW Yeovil
    United Kingdom
    +44-1935873186 www.jonnyssister.co.uk

    Reviews

    robert rogers
    over 5 years ago
    John Smith
    I am disappointed. I had one of your £40 cake tins. The seal has broken. The tin has now been redesigned. I have sent lots of emails and no reply. Too expensive for the product
    about 5 years ago
