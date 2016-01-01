Your browser is out-of-date.

Jane Churchill Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in London
    Jane Churchill’s interior design work has made her a household name both at home and abroad. Unlike many interior designers who work from a specific style, Jane combines classic and contemporary elements so that each project is unique and personal to the client. Each design project is treated completely individually; Jane and her team believe in working closely with their clients in order to meet every requirement and creating a comfortable home is the most important aspect of their work. The business offers a complete interior design service and this is essentially limitless- including liaising with architects, builders and specialist companies; creating colour schemes and organising furniture and electrics; supplying curtains, carpets, upholstery and joinery and sourcing antiques, lighting and decorative/household items as well as picture hanging, house moving and final installation. Jane Churchill Interiors is a limited company, of which Jane is the sole shareholder and overall Director. The business is located at 81 Pimlico Road, London where it has been based since 1975.

    Services
    Interior Design
    Service areas
    worldwide and London
    Company awards
    Most Innovative Interior Designer—UK in Corporate LiveWire’s 2016 Innovation & Excellence Awards!
    Address
    81 Pimlico Road
    SW1W 8PH London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2077308564 www.janechurchillinteriors.co.uk

    Reviews

    Melanie Edwards
    over 1 year ago
    Timothy Langston
    Jane Churchill is one of London's leading interior decorators
    over 4 years ago
