Jane Churchill’s interior design work has made her a household name both at home and abroad. Unlike many interior designers who work from a specific style, Jane combines classic and contemporary elements so that each project is unique and personal to the client. Each design project is treated completely individually; Jane and her team believe in working closely with their clients in order to meet every requirement and creating a comfortable home is the most important aspect of their work. The business offers a complete interior design service and this is essentially limitless- including liaising with architects, builders and specialist companies; creating colour schemes and organising furniture and electrics; supplying curtains, carpets, upholstery and joinery and sourcing antiques, lighting and decorative/household items as well as picture hanging, house moving and final installation. Jane Churchill Interiors is a limited company, of which Jane is the sole shareholder and overall Director. The business is located at 81 Pimlico Road, London where it has been based since 1975.