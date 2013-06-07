Your browser is out-of-date.

Citi Construction &amp; Developments Ltd
Home Builders in London
Reviews
     Citi Construction & Developments Ltd can bring your plans to life. With over 20 years’ experience in the building industry, our talented and creative team are the ideal people to help you transform your property into your dream home. Citi is a professional building company based in Whetstone, North London. We undertake a wide range of building and construction projects from small refurbishment works up to new build projects.

    Services
    • Citi specialise in all types of building work including loft conversions
    • extensions and garage conversions as well as offering a full scope of building services to the residential and commercial market.
    Service areas
    Greater London & Hertfordshire
    Address
    Suite 72, The Brentano Suite, 2, Athenaeum Rd, Whetstone
    N20 9AE London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2084417615 www.citiconstruction.co.uk

    Reviews

    Sophia Kokkini Sophia Kokkini
    CitiConstruct have worked endlessly to complete a fabulous new home for me and my family would certainly recommend to anyone 
    over 6 years ago
    Project date: January 2015
    Edit
    Daniel Assor
    Great service from start to finish, on time and on budget, would highly recommend Citi Construction.
    almost 7 years ago
    Adam Woolf
    Many thanks to Citi Construction. They carried out major structual work on my property in Islington, including works to a coffee shop, and refurbishing one of the flats. The work was carried out diligently and any small snags were dealt with efficiently. Thanks again. Adam Woolf Company Director Dome Management Ltd
    almost 7 years ago
