Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Kiki Voltaire
Furniture & Accessories in Brighton
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • French Bridge Chairs , Kiki Voltaire Kiki Voltaire Living roomStools & chairs
    French Bridge Chairs , Kiki Voltaire Kiki Voltaire Living roomStools & chairs
    French Bridge Chairs , Kiki Voltaire Kiki Voltaire Living roomStools & chairs
    +1
    French Bridge Chairs
    Contemporary Notice Boards , Kiki Voltaire Kiki Voltaire Office spaces & stores
    Contemporary Notice Boards , Kiki Voltaire Kiki Voltaire Office spaces & stores
    Contemporary Notice Boards , Kiki Voltaire Kiki Voltaire Office spaces & stores
    Contemporary Notice Boards
    Classic Notice Board , Kiki Voltaire Kiki Voltaire Office spaces & stores
    Classic Notice Board , Kiki Voltaire Kiki Voltaire Office spaces & stores
    Classic Notice Board

    Kiki Voltaire's interior collection fuses vintage furniture, craftsmanship and vibrant fabrics. We re-invent classic furniture and create new handmade pieces to match your taste. British, bespoke and made to last a lifetime.

    Services
    • Vintage Chairs
    • Bespoke headboards
    • Bespoke notice boards
    • upholstery service.
    Service areas
    • Home decoration
    • Home Accessories
    • Bespoke furniture
    • notice board
    • Upholstery
    • Interior Design Products
    • Vintage Furniture
    • BRIGHTON
    • Show all 8 service areas
    Company awards
    2009—Projected Selected for The CASS finalist at New Designers show
    Address
    BN2 9UH Brighton
    United Kingdom
    +44-7946618907 www.kikivoltaire.com
      Add SEO element