aice architects Ltd.
Architects in Tunbridge Wells
Reviews (0)
    • We are a small, design-led architecture practice based in Tunbridge Wells. We have experience in a broad variety of domestic and commercial projects. We take great pride in providing a close service focussed on client satisfaction and high-quality design. We have taken on complex planning problems involving listed buildings, conservation areas and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty, and still managed to produce visually stunning projects that have fulfilled our clients' wishes. We take on projects of all scales, from boutique domestic extensions, to modern new-build houses and commercial projects.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interiors
    • Feasibility studies
    • Planning
    • building control
    • Project Management
    Service areas
    • Kent. Depending on project scale nationwide and abroad.
    • Tunbridge Wells
    Address
    The Old Scout Hut, Quarry Road
    TN1 2EY Tunbridge Wells
    United Kingdom
    +44-1892671950 www.aice-architects.com
