Stylechapel sells an eclectic mix of accessories and homewares that are off-beat or a bit out of the ordinary. Not mass produced. Not sold in large quantities. Not stuff you’ll find everywhere. These are the sort of things that make other people go green with envy. Or get tickled pink.

The Stylechapel team (based in Brighton) is small but perfectly formed. Chief buyer-collector-magpie is Raphael, who loves seeking out original and unique products. For a long time she was amazed at the creativity and variety of products that new designers were creating, and loved the idea of bringing talented, unique designers together in one place. A huge chunk of her time is spent hunting out new and upcoming designers who are blazing their own trail. Everything on Stylechapel is edited by Raphael, who chooses every single product and every designer.