Anne Taylor Designs
Furniture & Accessories in London
    • Child's Seaside Stool, Anne Taylor Designs Anne Taylor Designs Nursery/kid's roomDesks & chairs Wood
    Child's Seaside Stool
    Pirate Island Toy Box, Anne Taylor Designs Anne Taylor Designs Nursery/kid's roomStorage Wood Turquoise
    Pirate Island Toy Box
    Gypsy Floral Toy Box, Anne Taylor Designs Anne Taylor Designs Nursery/kid's roomStorage Wood Pink
    Gypsy Floral Toy Box
    Child's Farm Chair, Anne Taylor Designs Anne Taylor Designs Nursery/kid's roomDesks & chairs Wood White
    Child's Farm Chair
    Retro Farm Keepsake Box, Anne Taylor Designs Anne Taylor Designs Nursery/kid's roomStorage Wood
    Retro Farm Keepsake Box
    London Icons Keepsake Box, Anne Taylor Designs Anne Taylor Designs Nursery/kid's roomStorage Wood
    London Icons Keepsake Box
    Anne Taylor Designs specialises in personalised, individually hand decorated furniture, home accessories and gifts. Anne has a special interest in pattern, vintage illustration and colour  reflecting her training and earlier career in printed textile design. Anne welcomes requests for custom designs and colours.

    All items are made of wood and decorated with non toxic paint.

    In addition to products for children; Anne Taylor Designs also designs and produces attractive and practical gifts for dog lovers; and classical monogrammed boxes for special occasions.

    Services
    Hand decorated and Personalised Furniture and Home Accessories for Children.
    Service areas
    All across the UK and London
    Address
    18 Parfrey Street
    w6 9en London
    United Kingdom
    +20-87489279 www.anne-taylor.co.uk
