Anne Taylor Designs specialises in personalised, individually hand decorated furniture, home accessories and gifts. Anne has a special interest in pattern, vintage illustration and colour reflecting her training and earlier career in printed textile design. Anne welcomes requests for custom designs and colours.

All items are made of wood and decorated with non toxic paint.

In addition to products for children; Anne Taylor Designs also designs and produces attractive and practical gifts for dog lovers; and classical monogrammed boxes for special occasions.