Built in Solutions
Cabinets & Cabinetry in Witney
    • Contemporary Media centers, Built in Solutions Built in Solutions
    Contemporary Media centers, Built in Solutions Built in Solutions
    Contemporary Media centers, Built in Solutions Built in Solutions
    +2
    Contemporary Media centers
    Built in Bookcases, Built in Solutions Built in Solutions
    Built in Bookcases, Built in Solutions Built in Solutions
    Built in Bookcases, Built in Solutions Built in Solutions
    +15
    Built in Bookcases

    At Built in solutions, manufacture and installation service for bespoke fitted and freestanding furniture and joinery. 

    Our whole process is managed in-house therefore you only have one company to deal with, we are specialists in making custom made fitted or built in furniture in a range of elegant styles. We can manufacture anything from Fitted Alcove Cabinets, fitted bookcases, wardrobes to fully fitted Home offices. 

    Our furniture is made to a high specification and in a range of materials.

    Services
    • Bespoke furniture
    • Furniture Maker
    • Joinery
    • Furniture Manufacture and Installation
    • Handmade Furniture
    • fitted furniture
    • built in furniture
    • cabinet makers
    • carpentry
    • cabinets and cabinetry
    • Furniture Design
    • high-end furniture
    • Luxury furniture
    • built-in bookcases
    • built-in cabinets
    • built-in shelves
    • built-in shelving
    • built-in TV
    • Design-build Firms
    • Show all 19 services
    Service areas
    • Oxfordshire and surrounding areas
    • Bucks
    • Berkshire
    • Hampshire
    • Amersham
    • marlow
    • High Wycombe
    • maidenhead
    • oxford
    • Gerrards Cross
    • Reading
    • Henley on Thames
    • Beaconsfield
    • Show all 13 service areas
    Address
    Mill Farm Barn, Lower road,
    OX29 8LW Witney
    United Kingdom
    +44-1865575579 www.builtinsolutions.co.uk
