We set up our business in 1991 after leaving the Royal College of Art and Middlesex University with Degrees in Jewellery and Metalworking, and have continued to develop our contemporary range of silk-screen printed metal Clocks, Jewellery and Sculpture.

Our signature style is characterized by figurative use of bold blocks of colour, dusky blues and greens with sharp accents and deep inky detail combined with contemporary pattern.

Our work is inspired by the places and things we like - the beach, coastal walks, a paddle on our boat, a trip to far off lands… the things we see around us that trigger responses - a piece of coloured paper picked up, an old scrap from a junk shop, plastic washed by the sea, the colour of a wall with sun on it.

Our work ranges in price from £45 - £5,000