Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Kitchens &amp; More
Kitchen Planners in London
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Elcio does not like to describe himself as a kitchen designer, but rather as an architect that likes to cook. Our bespoke kitchens come fitted with high standard brands of hinges and architectural ironmongery, like Blum, Hafele, or Hettich. With the creativity and expertise that an architect can provide, we can tailor our cabinets with the latest technology of hinges and shelves like soft close drawers and doors, electronic opening doors and drawers, pull outs, “le Mans” corners and magic corners to maximize the use of the space in tricky corners. We can also offer the latest in kitchen gadgets, including recycling bins, Quooker boiling water tap, led lights under and inside cabinets and drawers, etc…all the modern comforts to create the ideal kitchen for your day-to-day.

    Services
    • Design supply and fit
    • kitchens
    • Wardrobes
    • wine cellar and bathrooms
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    515 Kings Road
    SW100TX London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2073529573 www.kandm.london
      Add SEO element