Elcio does not like to describe himself as a kitchen designer, but rather as an architect that likes to cook. Our bespoke kitchens come fitted with high standard brands of hinges and architectural ironmongery, like Blum, Hafele, or Hettich. With the creativity and expertise that an architect can provide, we can tailor our cabinets with the latest technology of hinges and shelves like soft close drawers and doors, electronic opening doors and drawers, pull outs, “le Mans” corners and magic corners to maximize the use of the space in tricky corners. We can also offer the latest in kitchen gadgets, including recycling bins, Quooker boiling water tap, led lights under and inside cabinets and drawers, etc…all the modern comforts to create the ideal kitchen for your day-to-day.