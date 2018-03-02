Your browser is out-of-date.

Tigerplay
Kids & Nursery in Chippenham
    • Family Playroom - Liverpool, UK, Tigerplay Tigerplay Modern nursery/kids room Solid Wood White
    Family Playroom - Liverpool, UK, Tigerplay Tigerplay Modern nursery/kids room
    Family Playroom - Liverpool, UK, Tigerplay Tigerplay Modern nursery/kids room
    +1
    Family Playroom - Liverpool, UK
    Teen Room Design Concept, Tigerplay Tigerplay Modern media room Blue
    Teen Room Design Concept, Tigerplay Tigerplay Modern media room Blue
    Teen Room Design Concept, Tigerplay Tigerplay Modern media room Blue
    +1
    Teen Room Design Concept
    Cheltenham Family Playroom, Tigerplay Tigerplay Scandinavian style nursery/kids room Yellow
    Cheltenham Family Playroom, Tigerplay Tigerplay Scandinavian style nursery/kids room Yellow
    Cheltenham Family Playroom, Tigerplay Tigerplay Scandinavian style nursery/kids room Yellow
    +4
    Cheltenham Family Playroom
    Woodland Softplay Room, Tigerplay Tigerplay Eclectic style nursery/kids room Multicolored
    Woodland Softplay Room, Tigerplay Tigerplay Eclectic style nursery/kids room Multicolored
    Woodland Softplay Room, Tigerplay Tigerplay Eclectic style nursery/kids room
    +3
    Woodland Softplay Room
    Gender Neutral Playroom (Concept), Tigerplay Tigerplay Modern nursery/kids room
    Gender Neutral Playroom (Concept), Tigerplay Tigerplay Modern nursery/kids room
    Gender Neutral Playroom (Concept), Tigerplay Tigerplay Modern nursery/kids room
    Gender Neutral Playroom (Concept)

    Designs you'll love, quality you can trust. Welcome to Tigerplay. 

    We create bespoke play areas for the home that move, teach and inspire. Offering a fresh take on the traditional playroom concept, we combine innovative designs with luxury materials. Home is where your child’s adventures begin, so no matter the size or shape of your space – we’ll turn it into something extraordinary.

    Because everything we create is bespoke, we can guarantee you a play space that’s the perfect fit for your family and your home. The first step of your project is a consultation with us, so we can ensure that from day one we’re working to your style, requirement and budget.

    Wondering how much it might cost? You can tell us the size of your space and what you’d like within it and we can provide you with an estimate. Alternatively, you can tell us your budget and we’ll give you an idea of what we can do for you. 

    Services
    Children's Playroom Interior Designers and Installers
    Service areas
    • Based in the UK
    • Serving clients internationally
    Address
    The Red Barn, Thornend Farm, Christian Malford
    SN15 4BX Chippenham
    United Kingdom
    +44-1249740750 www.tigerplay.co.uk
