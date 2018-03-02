Designs you'll love, quality you can trust. Welcome to Tigerplay.

We create bespoke play areas for the home that move, teach and inspire. Offering a fresh take on the traditional playroom concept, we combine innovative designs with luxury materials. Home is where your child’s adventures begin, so no matter the size or shape of your space – we’ll turn it into something extraordinary.

Because everything we create is bespoke, we can guarantee you a play space that’s the perfect fit for your family and your home. The first step of your project is a consultation with us, so we can ensure that from day one we’re working to your style, requirement and budget.

Wondering how much it might cost? You can tell us the size of your space and what you’d like within it and we can provide you with an estimate. Alternatively, you can tell us your budget and we’ll give you an idea of what we can do for you.