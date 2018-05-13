Our home grown cottage business started roughly 8 years ago from a love of all things recycled, up-cycled, reclaimed and home-made.

As we had a young family we really wanted to have more time together so we decided to turn our passion into a business working from our home here in Devon. Slowly but surely we made small pieces for friends and family and when we'd fill their houses! we then moved on to local craft fairs and finally on line. We're still here sharing our time between the woods, beach and the (recycled) garden shed making truly handmade pieces for your home and garden.