Seagirl and Magpie
Furniture & Accessories in Torrington
    • Antique salvaged Wood Shelving Unit, Seagirl and Magpie Seagirl and Magpie Living roomShelves Solid Wood
    Antique salvaged Wood Shelving Unit
    Antique Oak Coat Rack, Seagirl and Magpie Seagirl and Magpie Corridor, hallway & stairsClothes hooks & stands Wood
    Antique Oak Coat Rack
    Antique painted coat rack, Seagirl and Magpie Seagirl and Magpie Corridor, hallway & stairsClothes hooks & stands
    Antique painted coat rack
    Hand made shaker shelf
    Sycamore Shelf , Seagirl and Magpie Seagirl and Magpie KitchenCabinets & shelves
    Sycamore Shelf
    Hand made three tier shaker country shelf, Seagirl and Magpie Seagirl and Magpie KitchenCabinets & shelves
    Hand made three tier shaker country shelf

    Our home grown cottage business started roughly 8 years ago from a love of all things recycled, up-cycled, reclaimed and home-made.

    As we had a young family we really wanted to have more time together so we decided to turn our passion into a business working from our home here in Devon. Slowly but surely we made small pieces for friends and family and when we'd fill their houses! we then moved on to local craft fairs and finally on line. We're still here sharing our time between the woods, beach and the (recycled) garden shed making truly handmade pieces for your home and garden. 

    Services
    Bespoke hand made furniture and personalised signs
    Service areas
    Torrington
    Address
    65 Well Street
    EX38 7BW Torrington
    United Kingdom
    +44-1805624701 www.SeagirlandMagpie.co.uk
