Noble Russell manufacture bespoke contract furniture and fittings for the leading names in Architecture and Interior Design. Our furniture consultancy offers a complete service from initial concept to finished product. We offer clients our extensive technical knowledge gained in twenty three years of furniture production. We personally manage the entire manufacturing process from initial sketch to final installation, so that our exacting standards are always met. Our expertise and facilities enable us to take on large scale contracts, but we are equally happy to produce one-off commissions.

Noble Russell was established in 1992 by Directors Laurence Noble and Jerry Russell and they were soon joined by the third Director Jonathan Fort. Whilst looking for suitable premises, the ideal workshop was discovered in the picturesque market town of Uppingham in Rutland. Over the years the business has developed a fantastic reputation. We have created a highly skilled team of craftsmen, enabling us to design and manufacture hand-made products with exceptional quality.