Our website contains an ever-expanding selection of lighting and furniture solutions from around the globe. Barry Perrin provides all kinds of lighting and furniture solutions from standard products to bespoke designs. Please call us for any enquiries on 01992 611415. Items in our catalogue are listed by their manufacturers.
- Services
- Lighting Supply Furniture supply & hire
- Service areas
- All across the UK and Ongar
- Address
-
119 Longfields
CM5 9DF Ongar
United Kingdom
+44-7736616639 www.barryperrin.com