Perrin Interiors Ltd.
Lighting in Ongar
    Our website contains an ever-expanding selection of lighting and furniture solutions from around the globe.  Barry Perrin provides all kinds of lighting and furniture solutions from standard products to bespoke designs. Please call us for any enquiries on 01992 611415. Items in our catalogue are listed by their manufacturers. 

    Services
    Lighting Supply Furniture supply & hire
    Service areas
    All across the UK and Ongar
    Address
    119 Longfields
    CM5 9DF Ongar
    United Kingdom
    +44-7736616639 www.barryperrin.com
